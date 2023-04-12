Federal authorities say there is not enough evidence to prosecute in the Shanquella Robinson case

There are new details in the Shanquella Robinson case. The US tourist's family is going to Biden for help, revealing new details of what happened.

The North Carolina resident was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not bring charges in the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident who was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico.

U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King -- who represent the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina -- wrote in a statement that in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove "beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed."

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," they wrote.

