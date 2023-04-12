WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Federal authorities say there is not enough evidence to prosecute in the Shanquella Robinson case

The North Carolina resident was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico.

ByAmanda Su ABCNews logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:50PM
Family of US tourist who died in Mexico asks Biden for help
EMBED <>More Videos

There are new details in the Shanquella Robinson case. The US tourist's family is going to Biden for help, revealing new details of what happened.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not bring charges in the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident who was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico.

U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King -- who represent the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina -- wrote in a statement that in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove "beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed."

RELATED: Shanquella Robinson's family calls for diplomatic intervention months after death in Mexico

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," they wrote.

ALSO SEE: Shanquella Robinson death being investigated as femicide. Here is what it means

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW