Escape the cold and feed sharks at Shedd Aquarium's Shark Feeding Tour

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a way to escape the cold, how about hanging out with the sharks?

The Shedd Aquarium is offering an opportunity to join the sharks and rays for brunch on the Shark Feeding Tour.

Along the way, you'll learn how the Shedd Aquarium prepares diets of restaurant-grade seafood for each species.

Lise Watson, curator of the Wild Reef Exhibit, joined ABC7 from the Shedd Aquarium with details about the underwater adventure.

You can view feed the sharks on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. The tour lasts 90 minutes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sheddaquarium.org/experiences/shark-feeding-tour.
