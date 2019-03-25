Crime & Safety

Juvenile charged in shooting death of 21-day-old baby, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Juvenile charged after infant fatally shot in Cumberland County, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A juvenile has been charged after shooting and killing an infant Friday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said it happened in the 3100 block of Cricket Road around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 21-day-old with a gunshot wound. The baby was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where it was pronounced deceased.



"We heard a woman coming outside just looking, she was screaming, hollering, on the ground pounding her hands, obviously devastated about something," said Rachel Ellison, who was inside a home with her boyfriend Gage Legere and his mom across the street at the time of the incident. "His mom was outside - we kind of just walked over, offering help, what's going on, is it urgent? It was obviously something bad."

They said they did not hear a gunshot but were startled by screaming.

"(The baby) was purple, blue," Legere explained. "And we were like 'what?' And we didn't hear a gunshot. We're here now learning that it was a baby that got shot. That's ridiculous."

Legere and Ellison said they did not know the family who lived in that home, but they had just recently moved in.

"It's very devastating," Ellison said. "It dropped my heart into a panic attack worrying about the mother."

A juvenile is in custody and has been charged with the death of the infant.

ABC11 crews at the scene said they saw a bullet hole in the window of the home.

The sheriff said the juvenile and infant are not related.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorth carolinababyshootingchild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Mother killed, 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting
Ind. man charged with stealing rare comic books from C2E2 vendors
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold Monday
NJ couple rescued after nightmare cruise off Norway
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella
Show More
Police sgt. charged in murder of wife, found fatally shot in kitchen
Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
More TOP STORIES News