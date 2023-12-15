Time is running out! Here are the holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, UPS and USPS

Christmas is only 10 days away, and if you're mailing out gifts, shipping deadlines are coming up!

Christmas is only 10 days away, and if you're mailing out gifts, shipping deadlines are coming up!

Christmas is only 10 days away, and if you're mailing out gifts, shipping deadlines are coming up!

Christmas is only 10 days away, and if you're mailing out gifts, shipping deadlines are coming up!

LOS ANGELES -- Christmas is only 10 days away, and if you're mailing out gifts, shipping deadlines are coming up!

Whether you're using UPS or the U.S. Postal Service, here are some dates you need to remember.

FedEx

If you're using FedEx Ground service, the last day to ship your package is Friday, Dec. 15. For FedEx Express Saver, you have until Saturday, Dec. 16.

If you're interested in 2-day shipping, or FedEx 2Day A.M., which offers delivery in two business days by 10:30 a.m. to U.S. businesses and by noon to residences, the deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 20.

For FedEx Express 1Day Freight, your deadline is Thursday, Dec. 21 and for same-day delivery, you must get your package shipped out by Friday, Dec. 22.

For the full schedule, click here.

USPS

The US Postal Service recommends holiday mail be sent out by Saturday, Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

If you're using priority, you have until Monday, Dec. 18 to get those packages to the post office. For Priority Mail Express, you have until Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Remember, this year, Christmas Eve falls on Sunday, so normal USPS closures apply. Also, all post offices will be closed on Christmas. For more information, click here.

UPS

For UPS ground service, the deadline is Monday, Dec. 18. For UPS 3-day select, the date to remember is Tuesday, Dec. 19.

UPS 2nd day air - Wednesday, Dec. 20 (or Dec. 21 with Saturday delivery options)

UPS Next Day Air - Thursday, Dec. 21 (or Dec. 22 with Saturday delivery options)

For more information, click here.

Watch out for package scammers!

If you get a text from what appears to be a delivery driver, do not reply!

According to the Better Business Bureau, one delivery scam includes a text stating, "The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address in the link. https://realmastm.com (Please reply to 1, then exit the SMS, open the SMS activation link again, or copy the link to Safari browser and open it) The US Postal team wishes you a wonderful day."

If you get this text, ignore it!

Also, look out for texts or emails that ask you to reschedule a delivery or pay a small delivery fee. Remember, never give sensitive personal information to strangers.