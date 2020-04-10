Highwood chalk art spreads messages of positivity, solidarity for local businesses amid COVID-19 crisis

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The little neighborhood of Highwood is showing local restaurants and bars support with chalk art that displays messages of hope and positivity.It all started when Highwood resident Shira Citro had a conversation with friends about how to bring the community together during the COVID-19 pandemic."The idea of decorating all the sidewalks in front of all the bars and restaurants came up, and everybody jumped on it. And the way that we did it is that we each took one of the bars and restaurants, one of the fronts, and decorated it with chalk -- support of love for a town that means so much to us," Citro said.Citro said downtown Highwood businesses have felt the brunt of the pandemic. Many of those bars and restaurants are located on Waukegan Avenue.She said the community has been backing businesses that are still operating the best they can.Citro said what makes it all worthwhile is knowing it brings a smile to someone's face."The way that everybody has reached out to say how much it meant to them was just the cherry on top. It meant so much to us that it meant so much to other people, and that's really what it was all about," she said.