NBA players to join 'Shoot for the Stars Chicago' G-Tuck Classic Basketball Showcase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shoot for the Stars Chicago, a non-profit focused on educating and mentoring at-risk Chicago youth on the negative implications of gun violence, is taking to the basketball court, for a day of advocacy and community engagement.

The fifth annual G-Tuck Classic Basketball Showcase will tip off Saturday, July 29th at Truman College. The event honors the lives of Gregory D. Tucker, a father and basketball standout who lost his life to gun violence in 2016, and all gun violence victims.

The G-Tuck Classic continues to expand to include more individuals and professional athletes from different communities throughout Chicago. The highlight of the day will be the pro-game, which features various college, overseas and NBA pros who support the cause in a safe, competitive and welcoming environment.

A donation of $10 for all individuals 18 and older is requested. Anyone 17 and under can attend for free.

You can register here: https://www.s4tschicago.com/events