Chicago shooting: 2 shot on Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting on the city's Near North Side early Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.
The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Elm Street at about 4:26 a.m., Chicago police said.
Two men, 37 and 39 years old, sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were transported to Northwestern Hospital, police said. The 37-year-old was in serious condition and the 39-year-old was in fair condition.
No one is in custody and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
