Chicago shooting: Man charged with killing 3 after fight at Northwest Side bar, police say

The suspect, also charged with kidnapping, allegedly held a woman against her will after the deadly shooting.

A suspect is in custody after a Chicago shooting killed 3 people outside Vera's Lounge at West Melrose Street and North Central Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after three people were killed in an early Sunday morning shooting on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed kidnapping, police said on Tuesday afternoon. He allegedly drove away with a woman and held her against her will after the deadly shooting.

The three people killed have been identified and a fourth person was critically hurt, police said.

The shooting happened at West Melrose Street and North Central Avenue at about 2:26 a.m., police said. An altercation at a local bar spilled out onto the street and someone fired shots. The alleged shooter fled the scene in a dark SUV.

Ricky Vera and Mario Pozuelos, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Mercedes Tavares, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner's office said.

"Rick will give you the shirt off his back," said Oscar Ortiz, a Vera family friend. "Excellent husband, excellent grandfather, excellent father, excellent brother."

One woman, Vera's 25-year-old daughter, remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She was celebrating her birthday on the night of the shooting.

ABC7 spoke with her family on Monday. They said she's a fighter. The family said she was shot in the head and is undergoing surgery in the hospital.

"It was definitely chaotic at first, a little bit shocked, confusion. We didn't really know what was going on," said Daniel Burgo, a witness.

Comedian Daniel "Joselito" Burgo performed at a show in Rosemont earlier that night, and was there at Vera's Lounge when gunfire rang out.

"They had just turned on the lights for last call, so as everybody was walking out, shots let off and everybody ran back in. The girl that got shot ran back in and everybody got kind of nervous because we weren't sure if the shooter was coming in as well. So people started ducking under tables,' Burgo said.

Surveillance video shows people sprinting down Central Avenue after shots were fired.

"I just feel bad for the families because this is an emotional thing. One second everybody was laughing taking pictures. Everyone is having a good time, and then in one split second everyone's screaming going crazy. It was just crazy," said Sonny Santiago, another witness.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this post.

