Dallas good Samaritan helps woman shot after attack leaves victims tied up, 1 dead

Samaritan Mario Gordon shares how he helped victim of deadly attack.

DALLAS -- People living in a South Dallas, Texas neighborhood are looking for answers after a deadly attack inside a home over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday morning around 11 a.m.

That's when Mario Gordon, a neighbor, stepped out of his home because his dog was barking uncontrollably, WFAA reported.

Gordon said he came across a woman yelling for help.

"The young lady kept saying 'help me, I've been shot,'" Gordon said.

Gordon said he called authorities and stayed with the woman.

"So I rendered aid, and just helped, dialed 911 and stayed with her until the ambulance came," Gordon said.

The woman had been shot at another location, but escaped, police said.

When emergency crews arrived at the initial scene, one man was found uninjured but tied up and yelling for help.

A second man, Deleon Williams, 30, was found shot and died at the scene, the Dallas Police Department said.

Paramedics took the woman who Gordon helped to a hospital, and she is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

"I really don't know what happened or who did what or anything," Gordon said.

Police continue to investigate, and there is no one in custody.