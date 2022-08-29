Shooting in Dolton: 1 killed, another hurt after shots fired in gymnasium, police say

Dolton police spoke after a shooting at a gym they said is part of the New Life Celebration of God church's campus.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was shot and killed inside a south suburban gym on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Dante Avenue, the Dolton Police Department said. The gymnasium is part of New Life Celebration of God church's campus.

Another person suffered a minor laceration while trying to get away, police said. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. There is no one in custody and police are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.