East Chicago shooting: 8-year-old boy dies from apparent gunshot wound to head, police say

Child arrived at hospital in van that contained firearm, spent shell casings, blood splatter, 30-round magazine: police
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy died in Indiana overnight Tuesday after apparently being shot in the head, police said.

East Chicago officers were dispatched at 1:16 a.m. near 3545 Block Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area, police said. Their ShotSpotter system alerted officers that five rounds were fired nearby.

Officers did not locate anyone, but proceeded to St. Catherine Hospital to see if anyone came in with a gunshot wound, police said. While exiting the hospital, officers saw a white van drive onto the emergency room ramp at a high speed.

A woman exited the van while carrying an 8-year-old boy, police said. The child had an apparent gunshot wound to his head and was rushed inside the emergency room for treatment.

The child subsequently succumbed to his wound and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

Inside the van were three other children, two adults, a firearm, spent shell casings, blood splatter and a 30-round magazine, police said. Officers secured the van for investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting happened in the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Main Street, police said. Detectives are still awaiting a formal statement from the witnesses and family members that were in the van with the child.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene to investigate the homicide and the Lake County Crime Lab was called out to process the scene. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.
