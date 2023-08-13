Suspect flees on bike after 1 injured in Highland Park shooting: police

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was injured in a north suburban shooting on Sunday morning, police said.

Highland Park police said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road at about 11:30 a.m.

There was a conflict between two people, and one person was shot. That victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police said a male suspect, dressed in all black, fled from the scene on a bicycle.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the victim's condition or the suspect's identity.

Highland Park police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Police said anyone with information should call 911.