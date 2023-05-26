Officials expected to give update on Matteson shooting that left 9-year-old boy dead

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Matteson police are expected to give more information Friday afternoon on a Thursday evening shooting that led to the death of a 9-year-old boy.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 9-year-old Omuria Jones Brown died Thursday in Matteson. It was not immediately clear if his death was the one on which Matteson officials were expected to speak.

RELATED: Shootout between retired Chicago police officer, carjacking suspect on West Side caught on camera

Matteson Police Chief Mike Jones, Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and other police officials are scheduled to speak on the shooting incident about 1:30 p.m. at Matteson Village Hall.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.