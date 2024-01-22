Police to give update Monday on Tinley Park shooting that killed mother, 3 daughters

Police are expected to give an update Monday on a shooting in Tinley Park that killed Majeda Kassem and her 3 daughters over the weekend.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Tinley Park police are expected to give an update Monday morning, after a man allegedly fatally shot his wife and three daughters at a suburban home Sunday.

The incident took place in the 7400-block of 173rd Street just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect is the husband and father of the four women shot and killed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Majeda Kassem, 53, and her three daughters, 25-year-old twins, Halema and Zahia, and 24-year-old Hanan Kassem.

"It's a tragedy," Village Manager Pat Carr said. "Not only for the family, but all the surrounding neighbors that are there."

Police said when they arrived on the scene, the suspect, who has not been identified, was found uninjured inside the home with a gun.

The man is in custody with charges pending.

Authorities said the incident is domestic is nature, and does not present any harm to the general public.

Tinley Park police will give more insight into the incident at 11 a.m.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.