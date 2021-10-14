Officer wounded in shooting outside police station in South Los Angeles; suspect, 14, in custody

Investigators believe the 14-year-old opened fire in the shooting, which occurred about 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Central Avenue as the officer was arriving to work, according to the LAPD.
The officer "felt a sharp pain to the back of his head" while driving, and was able to run to a fire station across the street from the police station for medical treatment, LAPD Assistant Chief Rob Marino said at a news conference. Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics transported him to a hospital in stable condition, and he is expected to recover.
The officer's personal vehicle, a pickup truck, was seen partially on a sidewalk in front of the police station after apparently jumping the curb. The truck's passenger-side window was shattered.
"There's no indication he had been targeted at this point," Marino said.
The shooting prompted a massive response from the victim's fellow officers, who set up a perimeter in the area.
An officer who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the shooting put out a description of the suspect, who was take into custody several blocks from the scene.
In the pre-dawn hour, several investigators scoured the street with flashlights, apparently searching for spent shell casings and other evidence.
The juvenile was in possession of a handgun when apprehended, Marino told reporters.
The wounded officer was identified only as a 20-year veteran of the department who is assigned to juvenile crimes. The name of the suspect, a minor, was also withheld.
Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted: "Grateful our officer will survive this unprovoked attack. Just spoke with him by phone. ... Too many guns in too many hands."