Shooting of 73-year-old man walking dogs in Rogers Park may have been botched robbery attempt, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Douglass Watts was shot in the head while walking his dogs.

By
Chicago police continued Monday to investigate the fatal shooting of 73-year-old Douglass Watts, who was killed in the Rogers Park neighborhood while walking his dogs.

Watts was shot in the head at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a man dressed in black clothing with his mouth covered shoot Watts. Police speculated that it may have been a botched robbery attempt.

RELATED: Man, 73, found shot to death in Rogers Park

No one was in custody Monday.

The shooting has rattled nearby residents.

"The fact that my neighbor, that I talk to at least once a week, was a gentle, kind, seemingly loving man, was shot execution-style, next door to my apartment is a big problem for me," said neighbor Fallon Sowers, who adds that it's time for residents to start their own block club.

The shooting comes just weeks after Shane Colombo, an incoming Northwestern University PhD student, was shot and killed in Rogers Park.

At the time, resident Bruno Mondello rallied his neighbors to speak out against increasing violent crime in the area. He's now offering his support once more.

"What affects us on one part of town, affects all of us on the whole entire town. We all need to start looking out for each other, doing a better care. And looking out for our neighborhood. This needs to stop," Mondello said.

Ald. Joe Moore (49th Ward) said he's hopeful that the murder -- which happened a block and a half away from his own home -- might soon be solved.

"We had a lot of witnesses to this most recent shooting and some other evidence that will hopefully lead to the apprehension of the person who committed this horrible crime," Moore said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchicago shootingdogsChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man, 73, found shot to death in Rogers Park
Top Stories
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Cubs lose to Brewers in tiebreaker for NL Central Division title; will play wild card Tuesday
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Former Aurora man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4 children over 12 years
Purdue Northwest students upset diplomas will reflect satellite campus location
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Registration deadline for CPD entrance exam Monday
Aurora man pleads guilty to traveling to meet minor for sex
Show More
Manny the Frenchie warms hearts at pediatric cardiology picnic
City receives federal grant to relieve South Side rail congestion
Man and 9-year-old son shot at Walmart in Hobart
Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening
More News