Deshawnay Yoakum died after spending days in the hospital following a shooting in Bronzeville earlier this month.

Mother pleads for answers after teen daughter shot, killed in Bronzeville shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mother has an emotional plea after her teenage daughter was killed in a shooting.

The 18-year-old was a senior at Englewood High School who was getting ready for her upcoming prom an dgraduation.

Her mother said she was involved in her community, performing for the past six years in the Bud Billiken Parade.

Now, her mother said she just wants some answers and for someone to come forward.

Chicago police said no arrests have been made in the shooting that took her life .

