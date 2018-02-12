SHOPPING

Land of Nod closing all stores, will sell through Crate & Barrel

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All Land of Nod stores will be closing across the U.S., including one in Chicago, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the company began rolling out products to select Crate & Barrel stores in the fall of 2017.

Going forward, the spokesman said, curated assortments of Land of Nod products will be available at 15 locations nationwide, including the North and Clybourn location in Lincoln Park.

The company's products will also continue to remain available online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinessstore closingchildrenbabyu.s. & worldChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Keep Your Summer Glow with Nicole Townsend
Back-to-school deals from Couponology
Orland Park bridal shop says it's taking 'immediate' action on delayed dresses
Brides say Orland Park dress shop almost ruined their weddings
Hot toys for the summer
More Shopping
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News