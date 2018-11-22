SHOPPING

Local shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals

Chicago shoppers didn't wait for Thanksgiving to be over before they began their Black Friday shopping.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
While many are falling asleep after their Thanksgiving dinners, many other Chicagoans are on the move to get an early start on Black Friday.

Some Kohl's shoppers had their holiday dinners early in order to grab a good spot in line for a deal. Brian Mendoza got in line at 11 a.m. Thursday in hopes of snagging an Xbox.

At a K-Mart in Bridgeview, shoppers were ready for a 6 a.m. opening. K-Mart was one of the few stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

"We did everything two days ahead so we could be here today," said shopper Kathy Macon.

"This is our seventh year, which is completion that we come out after Thanksgiving," said shopper Cardell Macon.

Experts have predicted retailers will see another record-breaking year in sales.

"The stars are in alignment this holiday season," said IBM Global Director of Consumer Weather Strategy Paul Walsh. "The economy is going great, consumer confidence is real high."

Despite enticing online deals,the incentive to stand in line is still strong with big department stores offering door-buster deals like electronics and seasonal items.

"It's a good way to get the customer back in the mortar and brick stores," said shopper Tony Murga.
