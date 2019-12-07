19th annual One of a Kind Holiday Show offers more than 600 artists at Merch Mart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 600 artists were under one roof this weekend for the 19th annual One of a Kind Holiday Show.The event features unique holiday gifts, live music, fashion shows and festive food and drinks, too.Artist Kent Youngstrom and Tanessa Daw from Reclamation Etchworks said there was an enormous amount of creativity at the event.It was open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Merchandise Mart.Admission is $12 for adults, and kids under 12 are free.