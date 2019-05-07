Shopping

Find Mother's Day 2019 gift ideas at Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market

EMBED <>More Videos

The kick off of the farmer's market season in the Ravenswood neighborhood will begin Wednesday with a market dedicated to moms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The kick off of the farmer's market season in the Ravenswood neighborhood will begin Wednesday with a market dedicated to moms.

Lucila Giagrande, owner of Lucila's Homemade, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market presented by the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. She also shared a variety of homemade and handcrafted Mother's Day gift ideas from local artisans and business owners in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

The indoor market will feature fresh flower arrangements, handmade jewelry, original artwork and more.

The Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market will be held at the Ravenswood Covenant Church from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information visit the Ravenswood neighborhood's website.

Event: Mother's Day Gift Market
When: Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Where: Ravenswood Covenant Church
4900 N. Damen Avenue
Time: 4 - 8 pm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingravenswoodchicagomotherhoodshop localmother's dayshoppingmothers day
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sandra Bland: New video of 2015 Texas traffic stop emerges
Waukegan explosion: 2 more victims ID'd; search continues
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado
Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet on SW Side
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
Heartbeat bill: Georgia governor signs early abortion ban
New details about upcoming Star Wars, Avatar films
Show More
World War II vet, 95, dies on return 'Honor Flight'
Woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing
Man kills woman day after she gets restraining order
Aurora woman threatens husband with knife, sets fire: police
More TOP STORIES News