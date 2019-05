Find Mother's Day 2019 gift ideas at Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The kick off of the farmer's market season in the Ravenswood neighborhood will begin Wednesday with a market dedicated to moms.Lucila Giagrande, owner of Lucila's Homemade, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market presented by the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. She also shared a variety of homemade and handcrafted Mother's Day gift ideas from local artisans and business owners in the Ravenswood neighborhood.The indoor market will feature fresh flower arrangements, handmade jewelry, original artwork and more.The Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market will be held at the Ravenswood Covenant Church from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.For more information visit the Ravenswood neighborhood's website Mother's Day Gift MarketWednesday, May 8, 2019Ravenswood Covenant Church4900 N. Damen Avenue4 - 8 pm