A.C. Moore



Abt Electronics



Academy Sports + Outdoors



American Girl



At Home



AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)



BJ's Wholesale Club



Blain's Farm & Fleet



Burlington



Christopher & Banks



Cost Plus World Market



Costco



Craft Warehouse



Crate and Barrel



Dressbarn (majority of stores)



Guitar Center



H&M



Half Price Books



Harbor Freight Tools



Hobby Lobby



Home Depot



HomeGoods



IKEA



Lowe's



Marshalls



Nordstrom



Nordstrom Rack



P.C. Richard & Son



Patagonia



Petco



PetSmart



Pier 1 Imports



Publix



Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses



REI



Sam's Club



Sierra Trading Post



Sportsman's Warehouse



Staples



Stein Mart



TJ Maxx



Tractor Supply Co.



Von Maur



West Marine

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, according to at least two Black Friday sites.