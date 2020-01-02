Shopping

Returning holiday gifts? You're not alone: UPS expects close to 2M returns Jan. 2

UPS expects to ship close to 2 million returns back to businesses on Thursday alone.

Jan. 2 is typically the busiest day for returns of holiday gifts. It's becoming known as National Returns Day. This year, the predicted number is up 26% from last year, marking a possible seventh consecutive record year, according to UPS.

But it might be a bit more expensive now, as shippers, including UPS and FedEx, are charging an extra $24 for packages weighing more than 50 pounds.

Previously, the fee didn't kick in until packages weighed 70 pounds.
