Shots fired at Chicago Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, officials say; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a VA hospital in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood Monday afternoon.The incident triggered an active shooter response, and a large police presence was still apparent at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in the 800-block of South Damen Avenue Monday afternoon.The shooting happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Witnesses said a man, perhaps in his 30s or 40s, was seen outside the Taylor Street entrance to the hospital with a rifle or some type long gun. He may have opened fire on a passing vehicle, witnesses said, before then unloading into the glass enclosed entrance area to the hospital.Hospital officials said they believe the gunman was not a veteran.Witnesses said there were dozens of people on the other side of the glass in a vestibule, but because it's a walk-up vestibule that was raised up off ground level, no one was hit by gunfire.The man then entered the hospital and walked to a pharmacy area about yards from the Taylor Street entrance, where VA officers ordered him to the ground. The shooter was taken into custody without VA officers firing a single shot, the FBI said.According to the FBI, shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital. He was initially firing at the building, and was still firing when he entered the building, the FBI said.Video from a witness shows the alleged gunman on the ground inside the facility after officers ordered him ot drop his weapon."I spoke with him," said Oliver Robinson, witness. "He was walking through, and he was saying 'Who hit me? I'm looking for who hit me?' That's when I told him, 'Hey man, you don't have to go through this, put that down.' And at that time the VA police took him down."No further details about the suspect have yet been released.