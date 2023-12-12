The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is welcoming thousands of pilgrims in Des Plaines as the celebration continues Tuesday.

Thousands of pilgrims make way to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe kicked off at midnight in Des Plaines as the crowd watched fireworks and filed by the shrine,

The events continue Tuesday morning with a morning mass, followed by a serenade and prayers of the holy rosary.

The celebration has been ongoing since Monday and about a quarter of a million people are expected there through Tuesday night.

Some people walk for miles to be there, bringing offerings of candles and flowers and some come to remember those they lost.

"Because I was remembering my father that passed away about six years ago, and I mean, I was just, I was overwhelmed," said Jose Torres.

The yearly pilgrimage is the largest outside of Mexico.

Catholics believe in 1531, the Virgin Mary appeared in front of a man in Mexico City.

But this event almost didn't happen after a woman lit much of the outdoor chapel on fire. It took months to rebuild.

The newly built chapel was re-dedicated as part of the opening festivities. Tuesday, Mass will take place every hour beginning at 7 a.m. and the closing mass will take place at 7 p.m.