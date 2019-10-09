Siblings found hanging in basement before dying: affidavit

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania -- Two siblings were found hanging in the basement of a home before they died last month, according to court documents.

Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious in a home on Sept. 23, 2019 around 4:37 p.m.

Officials said the two were receiving general protective services from welfare officials.

According to the affidavit, a woman found the siblings hanging three feet apart in the basement with plastic wires wrapped around their necks. Near the victims were two wooden dining room chairs knocked over next to the victims.

The children were flown to an area hospital, went into full cardiac arrest, but were able to be resuscitated. The siblings later died on Sept. 26.

Investigators served a search warrant for criminal homicide and confiscated an Xbox from the home. No other details have been released.

The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed. No charges have been filed in the case.
