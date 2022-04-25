search and rescue

Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountain Range by eating yogurt, snow

Woman, man were driving through Sierra Nevada, California when they got stuck: Lassen County Sheriff's Office
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains

LITTLE VALLEY, Calif. -- A 52-year-old woman who had been missing for six days in the remote, snow-covered northern California wilderness has been rescued.

The Sheriff's Office in Lassen County said Sheena Gullet survived inside a snowbound truck by rationing yogurt and eating snow to stay hydrated.

The area where she got lost is in the northeastern part of the state, high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

RELATED: California teen missing for nearly 3 years found by deputies shivering outside a Utah gas station

Gullett and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, got stranded on April 14 and spent the night in the truck, according to a news release issued by the Lassen County Sheriff's Office.

The next morning the vehicle's battery was dead, and they decided to walk out for help, but Gullet turned around when the soles of her boots came off. She then became separated from Lonich.

Lonich continued hiking, building campfires at night, finally reaching a highway and summoning help on April 17.

Search crews were unsuccessful in finding Gullett for several days, but last Wednesday, Lonich joined the search and found Gullett in the vehicle.

Gullett said she survived by rationing a six-pack of yogurt she had with her and eating snow to stay hydrated.

She said she had seen the helicopter looking for her, but rescuers couldn't spot her in the heavy woods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasnow emergencysnow stormrescuesnowsearch and rescueu.s. & worldsierra nevadasnowstorm
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Coast Guard suspends search for kite surfer in Lake Michigan
Crews search Lake Michigan for missing kite surfer
Search resumes for man who fell through ice shelf near Indiana Dunes
Man missing after falling through Lake Michigan shelf ice, DNR says
TOP STORIES
Applications for city cash assistance program open Monday
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Illinois jobs hiring event this week at Palmer House
Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Inside O'Hare airport's $8.5B revamp
1 hurt, 10 arrested after large group gathers in Loop: CFD, CPD
Show More
At least 2 vehicles crash into Broadview resale shop
Comedian's mother speaks out after Chris Rock, Will Smith slap
6 shot, 2 killed in block party shooting in Lafayette, Indiana
Driver abandons child after crashing on Milwaukee freeway: VIDEO
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News