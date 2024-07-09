Search underway in Des Plaines River in Will County after car seen driving into water

ROCKDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large emergency response Tuesday near the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in the south suburbs, after a vehicle was seen driving into the Des Plaines River last week, Rockdale fire officials said.

Rockdale crews responded just after 11 a.m. for a reported vehicle that had entered the river last Tuesday near Route 6, just after 10:45 p.m., officials said.

Brandon Road Lock officials saw the vehicle while reviewing routine security footage.

The vehicle was seen on video traveling south on Brandon Road, before driving into the water, Rockdale fire officials said.

The vehicle's make and model could not be identified using the footage, officials said.

A number of agencies are on the scene searching the area.

Divers and sonar are also being used to search the riverbed.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

A Chicago pastor was last seen in the Joliet area around 9 p.m. last Tuesday. Family, friends and colleagues spoke out Monday, asking for help finding him.

It was not immediately clear if the water search was connected to 53-year-old Warren Beard's disappearance.