Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reportedly signing 2-year deal with Chicago Bears: ESPN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gymnastic superstar Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens is reportedly signing a two year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

ESPN tweeted the breaking news Tuesday afternoon, citing a source speaking to their Bears reporter Courtney Cronin.

"Can confirm that former Packers/Texans safety Jonathan Owens" is headed to Chicago on a two-year deal, per source," she tweed. "Bears add another safety to the mix with Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, further fortifying the secondary in free agency."

Biles appeared to confirm the news on her own social media, posting to X: "CHICAGO HERE HE COMES"

Biles, the most decorated female gymnast of all time, wed Owens in April 2023. They began dating in 2020.

Owens most recently played for the Green Bay Packers, and the Houston Texans before that.

The Bears have not yet commented on the deal.