'Why can't you just let us grow up?' Six-year-old's impassioned speech about gun violence goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelsey Hines began her speech by asking, "Why can't ya'll just let us live? Why can't you just let us grow up?" (Kelly Ellerbe via Storyful)

Young Kelsey Hines was brought to tears when she made an impassioned plea to end gun violence in a video that has gone viral.

The 6-year-old from Baltimore begins her video by asking, "Why can't ya'll just let us live? Why can't you just let us grow up?"


Her mother, Kelly Ellerbe, posted the video to Facebook, where it has received over 4 million views. Ellerbe said Kelsey asked her to record the video while she was wearing a shirt that said "DON'T SHOOT! LET ME GROW UP!"

"We don't want our world to be bad. We want our world to be good. And we are trying to stop the killings," Kelsey says in the video. "And when we say that we mean, we really mean it!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencepoliticssocial mediafacebook
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News