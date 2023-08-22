Car crashes into Skokie nail salon, no injuries reported

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV slammed into a nail salon in north suburban Skokie Monday evening.

Skokie police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at a salon in the 4000 block of Oakton Street.

A woman who was inside the shop when the crash happened said the driver was apparently a customer at the salon. The witness said she saw the woman leave the salon after getting her nails done and go to her car, which she was in for a while, and then she suddenly drove through the salon's front window.

While the witness said everyone in the shop was scared "to death," Skokie police said no one was injured.

No citations were issued, police said.

No further details have been released.