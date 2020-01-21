Skokie firefighters battle house fire

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in north suburban Skokie battled a large blaze in a house Tuesday morning.

The house fire occurred in the 5200-block of Fargo Avenue between Niles Center Road and the Edens Expressway.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as the flames went through the second floor and roof of the building. There are no reports of any injuries.

The house was reportedly being rehabbed and was not occupied.

Niles Center Road is closed in the area as firefighters respond.
