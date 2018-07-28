Skokie police investigate shooting in bank parking lot

Police in north suburban Skokie are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Bank of America Friday night.Skokie police responded at about 11:05 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the bank parking lot at 3328 Touhy Avenue.Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound and the person was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Skokie police with their investigation. Skokie police said there is not a threat to the general public. Earlier Saturday, a source told ABC7 that police were investigating a homicide.Touhy Avenue was blocked off to St. Louis Avenue while police were collecting evidence, but it has since reopened.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.