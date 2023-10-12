Skokie synagogue Kehilata Chovezei Tzion evacuated after bomb threat posted on social media

Chicago area synagogues are on alert after a temple in north suburban Skokie received a bomb threat and was forced to evacuate.

Synagogues in Chicago area, nationwide on alert for threats, especially on Friday the 13th

"That's part of the horror that we are facing, the psychological warfare of terrorism, and we cannot give into it," said Rabbi Shaanan Gelman of Kehilata Chovezei Tzion.

Rabbi Gelman said he learned of the online threat Thursday morning after it was posted on social media, on the same day a pro-Palestinian rally was supposed to take place at Niles North High School but was cancelled.

"It said, the quote is 'lowkey bomb the Jewish mosque on the street we are on,' referring to the synagogue," Gelman said.

Skokie police responded, searched the temple and found no explosives.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the high school wrote in part, "Earlier today, school administration was alerted to a social media thread that contained references to bomb threats made by two students.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that these threats were non credible in nature."

The students involved could be expelled from school.

The synagogue hopes the incident won't become the first of many aggressions as the Israel-Hamas war and its atrocities spark the fear of hate crimes.

Many in this community of a few hundred Jewish families have been directly touched by the violence overseas. Some of its members are reservists called to duty. Others know of someone missing or killed.

"And once we are safe and secure, both as a people and general humanity, then we can get back to the human business of mourning of burying our loved ones and trying to rebuild our moral," Gelman said.