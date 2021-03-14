sleep

Improve sleep through these products as you lose an hour, expert says

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is something most people say they need more of: sleep!

After springing forward and losing an hour Sunday, you may be feeling especially tired.

In honor of March being Sleep Awareness Month, Nekia Nichelle, a lifestyle expert, shared four products to help you sleep.

First, she recommends an air purifier. She said they capture the allergens that can cause congestion and keep you awake at night.

Next, she said try a weighted blanket. They're designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer

Third, she shared a tea infusion supplement that is caffeine-free.

And finally, she recommended melatonin and other vitamins.

All products can be found on Nekia's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopteasvitaminssleep apneasleep apnea remedysleep
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SLEEP
Are you having strange dreams? Google says you're not alone
Sleep tips for when you're stressed
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Ohio man puts donkey to sleep with sweet serenade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, multiple wounded in South Side mass shooting
Black & Powerful: MSI CEO Chevy Humphrey
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Lincolnwood homeowner surprised to find 4 burglars inside home
Celebrate Pi Day 2021 with circles, crafts, pizza
Yo-Yo Ma celebrates vaccine by playing cello for others waiting for shot
Chicago dyes river green amid toned down St. Patrick's Day
Show More
GOP senator says he would have felt unsafe if Capitol riot involved BLM, antifa
Behind on utility bills? Tap into this energy assistance fund
Mom accused of sending deepfake images of teen daughter's cheerleading rivals
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News