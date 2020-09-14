Business

Chicago businesses on South, West sides can now apply for Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beginning Monday, small businesses and entrepreneurs can start applying for a new round city grants

Chicago's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund is making $5 million to businesses on the South and West sides.

Applicants can apply for grants of up to $250,000 to start or grow their businesses.

Informational info sessions for English speaking applicants takes place Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Spanish speaking info sessions will be held this coming Friday at 10:30 a.m..

The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund was created in 2016 and it allocates fees from downtown construction projects to improvements on the South and West sides. The program as so far committed $57 million to more than 220 projects.

For more information and to apply, visit www.neighborhoodopportunityfund.com.
