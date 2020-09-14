CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beginning Monday, small businesses and entrepreneurs can start applying for a new round city grants
Chicago's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund is making $5 million to businesses on the South and West sides.
Applicants can apply for grants of up to $250,000 to start or grow their businesses.
Informational info sessions for English speaking applicants takes place Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
.
Spanish speaking info sessions will be held this coming Friday at 10:30 a.m..
The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund was created in 2016 and it allocates fees from downtown construction projects to improvements on the South and West sides. The program as so far committed $57 million to more than 220 projects.
For more information and to apply, visit www.neighborhoodopportunityfund.com.
Chicago businesses on South, West sides can now apply for Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More