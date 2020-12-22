Small Business Survival

Chicago's small business owners counting on second stimulus relief check

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congress approving a second stimulus package is welcome news for small business owners across Chicago.

RELATED: Congress passes COVID-19 relief package with $600 stimulus checks for most Americans

William Jamison is busy filling last-minute Christmas orders at his custom printing shop, The Work Spot, located near 51st and Green in the Boxville marketplace in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Business has been down in Boxville, which uses modified shipping containers in place of traditional brick mortar spaces.

Jamison hopes some of that stimulus will help him stay in business.

"It will be great not only for our businesses but other businesses in the area," said Jamison.

Rebecca Chauncey helps lead the the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Build Bronzeville

"What is there that will make a difference for the businesses that we serve?" asked Chauncey.

Chauncey said the help for micro businesses in this second stimulus package could have a deep impact on communities of color.

Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill

"When small businesses can stay open and keep growing they can hire more people, thus expand and keep our neighborhoods alive and thriving" said Chauncey.

"Due to everything slowing down, I just feel like any type of stimulus or anything that will help push and grow everything will definitely be helpful," said Jamison,.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagobronzevilleholiday shoppingsmall businessstimulus fundsshoppingdiversitycovid 19 pandemicsmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS SURVIVAL
Local bar gets creative to survive during the pandemic
Pandemic disproportionately affecting women in workplace
Are you up for the 'Kitchen Sink' ice cream challenge?
Christmas tree demand booms at this local NJ farm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
US surgeon general visits Chicago
IL reports 6,239 COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
Dog named Zoey, car stolen from Elmhurst
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild
Show More
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
Walmart teams up with FedEx for at-home return service
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Man killed in possible Bridgeport carjacking: police
More TOP STORIES News