A plane crashed Thursday morning at Porter County Regional Airport in Indiana.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around noon. The airport is located just north of U.S. 30 in Valparaiso, Ind.The plane appears to have landed nose-down in a grassy area. Emergency crews are on the scene.ABC7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the Porter County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.This story will be updated as more information is made available.