Small plane crashes in McHenry County

EMBED </>More Videos

An ultralight aircraft crashed during an event at Galt Airport in unincorporated Greenwood in McHenry County. (WLS)

UNINCORPORATED GREENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A small plane crashed in northwest suburban unincorporated Greenwood on Saturday morning.

Police responded to Galt Airport at about 10:30 a.m. for a small plane that had crashed. The Air-Cam plane was being piloted by a 42-year-old man with a 15-year-old passenger.

The cause of the crash was immediately unknown.

The pilot was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Both he and the passenger are expected to be OK.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashflight emergencyFAAWonder LakeFox LakeLibertyvilleMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News