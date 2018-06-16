Small plane crashes in McHenry County

A small plane crashed in northwest suburban unincorporated Greenwood on Saturday morning.Police responded to Galt Airport at about 10:30 a.m. for a small plane that had crashed. The Air-Cam plane was being piloted by a 42-year-old man with a 15-year-old passenger.The cause of the crash was immediately unknown.The pilot was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Both he and the passenger are expected to be OK.The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.