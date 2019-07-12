Small plane crashes near Executive Airport in Wheeling, no injuries

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed near Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling Thursday night, police said.The Federal Aviation Administration said an Icon A5 light sport aircraft was trying to land at Chicago Executive Airport when it crashed in the woods a little over a mile northeast of the airport.The FAA said they did not know where the flight originated.Wheeling police said the pilot was the only one on board the plane, and that he was not injured. No further details about the pilot have been released.FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site. An investigation is ongoing.