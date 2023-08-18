Local tech company CEO urges parents to be vigilant of children's use of social media platforms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social media is a major part of youth engagement.
But it's important to be aware to keep children safe.
Mark Porter is the CEO of High Wire Networks, a managed cybersecurity and tech services company out of Batavia.
Porter said there are many facets to the dangers social media can pose.
He said it's important for parents to first educate themselves before broaching the topic with kids.
Some safeguards exist to protect children, but there's no replacement for vigilance, Porter said.
Limiting screen time and apps and sharing accounts can help.