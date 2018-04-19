SOCIETY

4-year-old boy summoned for jury duty in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

4-year-old boy summoned to jury duty. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A 4-year-old boy from northeastern Pennsylvania received a summons for jury duty.

A letter in the mail ordered Damien Shrader to show up at the courthouse.

Damien's mom says he's only ever gotten one other letter in the mail. And it was from Santa.

Luzerne County Courthouse workers think Damien's name may have gotten on their list when his great-grandmother bought stock for him.

Damien's parents joked that the court formally excused the jury duty because he has pre-school that day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldjury dutychildrenPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News