A special conversation between different generations of LGBTQ+ people

What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?
We did just that in Los Angeles to see what they have in common.

Watch the video above for an inspiring conversation - different ages, different sexual identities and different "coming out" stories, plus a few surprises!
