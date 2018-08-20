Ronald McDonald House Charities received a $100 million donation Monday morning, their largest single gift ever.The donation comes from bio-pharmaceutical company AbbVie, headquartered in North Chicago."We believe in your mission, we want to increase your ability to help those families in need.The money will provide housing and services for pediatric patients and their families during hospital treatments in 32 Ronald McDonald Houses across the U.S.That donation will also be used to build 600 new guest sleeping rooms in at least 26 states around the country.The donation will allow for 230,000 additional night stays for pediatric patients and their families each year, Ronald McDonald House says.