CHICAGO (WLS) --The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.
Federal employees just need to show their government ID. This offer of free general admission will last as long as the shutdown does.
Federal workers may upgrade to an All Access Pass, which includes sky shows, for a discount. It'll be $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children.
To find out more about the planetarium, visit www.adlerplanetarium.org.