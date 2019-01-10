SOCIETY

Adler Planetarium: Free admission for federal workers during shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.

Federal employees just need to show their government ID. This offer of free general admission will last as long as the shutdown does.

Federal workers may upgrade to an All Access Pass, which includes sky shows, for a discount. It'll be $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children.

To find out more about the planetarium, visit www.adlerplanetarium.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyadler planetariumfree stuffgovernment shutdownChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
3 music events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
Calif. woman, 86, sets record for world's oldest female trapeze artist
More Society
Top Stories
Ind. man accused of intentionally running over and killing mechanic in West Chatham
Man fatally shot by woman in Fernwood previously accused of attacking cops
Cook County state's attorney examining new R. Kelly claims
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
Federal workers impacted by government shutdown to hold rally in Loop
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
Police: Man stole $10M lottery ticket from roommate
2nd death investigation at Democratic donor's home
Show More
Naked man ID'd in wrong-way interstate chase
President Trump heading to border as government shutdown continues
Principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
More News