2,500 people climbed to the top of the Aon Center for a good cause Sunday.Participants in the 21st annual Aon Step Up For Kids charity event laced up their shoes and climbed 80 floors to raise money for Lurie Children's Hospital.Medals were awarded to the top three male and female finishers.ABC7 Chicago's John Garcia and his daughter were among the climbers who helped raise more than $618,000 for the hospital.