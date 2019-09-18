Society

Atlanta man shares touching message with wife during two-day labor

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta man's video of him sharing a touching message with his wife while she underwent two days of labor is going viral.

The video shows Kendall Caver standing by his wife, Jasmine Caver, as he flips through a series of pages full of reassuring words and anecdotes.

Kendall says his wife was anxious leading up to her due date on Sept. 3. She had previously had a miscarriage.

"I wanted to do something that could help take her mind off all that was happening and to help her focus on her breathing," he said.

In the booklet, Kendall noted through the "rough times" the couple went through, including a "pregnancy loss," and said it took "prayer" and "patience" for their relationship to succeed.

"You are my best friend, soulmate and in just a few pushes, you'll be the most amazing mother our daughter could ever ask for," Caver wrote in the final pages.
