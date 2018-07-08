SOCIETY

Author Kristine Grant on creating positive relationships

EMBED </>More Videos

Many people find it difficult to resolve conflict in their relationships, but relationship coach Kristine Grant's new book is designed to help them do just that. (WLS)

Communication is the key to any healthy relationship, whether its romantic, friendly, or professional.

Author Kristine Grant.joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the power of the written word is marriage and family therapist.

"Relation-Shift: A Radical Way to Heal" uses real-life situations to help readers resolve conflict in their relationships.

For more information about Grant and her book, visit: www.inspiredheartletters.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrelationshipsbookslove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News