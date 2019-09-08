Bacardi donating $1 million to the Bahamas for disaster relief after Hurricane Dorian

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian on The Bahamas, Bacardi Limited and the Bacardí family commit to donating $1 Million in cash and other assistance to the disaster relief and recovery efforts.Bacardi will collaborate with non-profit partners and the Bahamian government to ensure that this cash donation provides immediate and long-term assistance to local relief agencies in their efforts to support the islands and communities that need it most.The company has also organized an employee drive to collect much needed items for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Dorian as well as communicated a website to provide cash donations to a global humanitarian partner.Bacardi has a long relationship with The Bahamas which became its adopted home in the early 1960s when the company moved there after the revolutionary government forces in Cuba illegally confiscated all assets in Cuba from Bacardi."We have never forgotten the incredible kindness of the Bahamian people and the important role they played in the history of our company," said Facundo L. Bacardi, Chairman of family-owned Bacardi Limited. "We hope in a small way to contribute to the rebuilding of this great country in the face of this tragedy just as The Bahamas helped Bacardi rebuild nearly 60 years ago."Bacardi was produced in the Bahamas for nearly 50 years, thought the company no longer facilities in the country. The rum distillery is now located in Puerto Rico, was impacted on such tragic scale by Hurricane Maria.In 2017, in the wake of the destruction wrought by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico, Bacardi committed a total of $3 Million to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico, and The Bahamas.