Houston 7-year-old a cut above in barbershop game

ABC13's Charly Edsitty meets the 7-year-old barber phenom who is turning heads, as well as cleaning them up.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 7-year-old girl is making waves as a pint-sized barber, clipping and snipping in a way that would take most years to master.

"A fade is when you're cutting hair and it shows the detail of your cut," Alijah Hernandez, a second grade student, explained one technique of her job.

Alijah knows her craft, thanks in part to her father, who is also a barber.

Franky Hernandez says his daughter started to show signs of talent when she was just 4 years old and would watch him work with clients.

"I taught her the right maneuvers, and her watching me over time, I was guiding her in the right direction with her hand movements," he said.

Alijah is still several years away from earning a license to professionally cut hair, but she spends her time practicing on friends and family while her dad observes.

The girl has taken part in barber competitions across the state and is also getting noticed on her social media channels.

The family is asking for donations to its GoFundMe page to help continue work as well as move forward with community outreach.
